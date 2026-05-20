Nashik: MVP Horizon CBSE Teachers Honoured At National Workshop Hosted By IIT Gandhinagar |

Nashik: Teachers from the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj’s Horizon CBSE Schools actively participated in a four-day national workshop organised at IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat. This workshop focused on activity-based methodologies aimed at making mathematics education more innovative, enjoyable, and effective.

Nishigandha Bhandare, Megha Davange, Maya Khule, Vaishali Pagar, Kalyani Vadje, Ashwini Deshmukh, Poonam Gawari, and Rohit Shewale.

During the workshop, experts from IIT Gandhinagar conducted sessions covering hands-on activities, mathematical puzzles, 3D models, creative teaching techniques, and practical classroom methodologies. This workshop provided the teachers with exposure to modern and engaging methods of teaching mathematics.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of the General Secretary of the MVP Samaj, Adv. Nitin Thackeray. Education Officer Dr Kailas Shinde encouraged the teachers to make the most of this opportunity. Adv. Manisha Bhambare, Head of the Skill Development Department, coordinated the participation.

The Principals of all Horizon CBSE Schools extended their full cooperation for the program. Additionally, Dnyaneshwar Dhikale, Shruti Deshmukh, Neha Sonawane, Anita Naidu, and Shilpa Dharrao provided their guidance.

Through this workshop, the MVP Samaj has fostered the professional development of its teachers; it is anticipated that this initiative has further empowered the educators to deliver high-quality mathematics education to their students.