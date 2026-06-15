Jalgaon Airport Celebrates Yatri Suvidha Diwas With Passenger Outreach, Tree Plantation And Community Activities | Sourced

Jalgaon: Yatri Suvidha Diwas was celebrated with great enthusiasm, patriotism, and public participation at Jalgaon Airport on June 15, 2026. A series of activities and awareness programmes were organised to promote passenger facilities, community engagement, and awareness about civil aviation.

The celebrations began with the traditional welcome of passengers through tilak application. As part of the social outreach initiative, free eye check-up facilities were provided to auto-rickshaw drivers.

To spread the message of environmental conservation, a tree plantation drive was organised with active participation from airport staff, stakeholders, and representatives of various departments.

An attractive selfie point was set up in the airport's Arrival Hall, where passengers enthusiastically clicked photographs and created memorable moments during their journey.

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Recognising the invaluable contribution of women to nation-building, women employees of the airport were felicitated during a special ceremony held on the occasion.

A drawing competition was also organised for travelling children, who participated with great enthusiasm and creativity.

As part of the educational outreach programme, around 20 students from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) visited Jalgaon Airport. During the visit, they gained insights into airport operations, aviation management, and career opportunities in the civil aviation sector. The interaction inspired students to explore future prospects in the industry.

Adding to the patriotic spirit of the event, students, stakeholders, and employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) collectively sang Vande Mataram, reinforcing the values of national unity and pride.

Passengers were also encouraged to share their feedback and suggestions regarding airport facilities. Their views were recorded through short video interactions to help improve passenger services in the future.

The Yatri Suvidha Diwas 2026 celebrations concluded successfully, reflecting strong public participation, community engagement, and a commitment to enhancing passenger experience at Jalgaon Airport.