Nashik: Dilip Khaire Appointed NCP District President For Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency | Sourced

Nashik: Senior party leader and close associate of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Jagannath Khaire, has been appointed as the District President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for Nashik Rural (Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency). The announcement was made by the party's state president and Member of Parliament, Sunil Tatkare, who handed over the appointment letter.



Dilip Khaire has been actively involved in the organisational activities of the NCP for several years and has successfully handled various responsibilities within the party. He was previously serving as the party's State General Secretary. Owing to his loyalty to the party, organisational skills, constant engagement with party workers, and strong grassroots connect in rural areas, he has carved a distinct place for himself within the organisation.



Under the leadership of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Khaire has played a significant role in strengthening the party organisation. He has consistently taken the lead in spreading the party's ideology among the masses, keeping workers united, and effectively implementing party programmes across various parts of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, including Yeola and Lasalgaon.



Considering that the Dindori constituency is predominantly tribal, rural, and agriculture-based, the party leadership felt the need for experienced leadership to further strengthen its organisation in the region. Taking into account Khaire's extensive political experience and organisational work, the party entrusted him with this important responsibility.



Following his appointment, Khaire expressed gratitude to the party's National President Sunetra Pawar, State President Sunil Tatkare, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MPs Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, MLC Pankaj Bhujbal, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, and other party leaders.



He said he would work with full dedication to strengthen the organisational base of the NCP in the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency and take the party's ideology and policies to the common people.



Party office-bearers, workers, and supporters of Chhagan Bhujbal have welcomed Khaire's appointment and extended their congratulations and best wishes.