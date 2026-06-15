Nashik: 150 Persons With Disabilities Receive Walking Canes Under NAB-Hyundai CSR Initiative | Sourced

Nashik: A total of 150 persons with disabilities were provided with walking canes under a joint initiative by the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Nashik District Branch, and Hyundai India Insurance Broking. The canes were distributed through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund provided by Hyundai India Insurance Broking to NAB's Nashik district branch.



The programme was held at Rungtha High School, with Dr Mita Chaudhary, Administrative Officer of the Education Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, presiding over the event.



Tejas Golivdekar, Zonal Manager of Hyundai India Insurance Broking, spoke about the company's initiatives and activities. Advocate Prakashchandra Surana, Founder President of NAB, highlighted the organisation's work and contributions toward the visually impaired. Rungtha High School Principal Tile praised NAB's efforts.

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Dinesh Bahl, trainer and guide from Torchit Foundation, explained the technical aspects of white canes and other assistive devices used by visually impaired persons.



Vinod Jadhav delivered the introductory address, while Neeraja Sangamnerkar compered the programme. Advocate Vidyullata Tated, President of NAB, proposed the vote of thanks.



Among those present were Sandeep Mishra, Kushal Saunj, Ganesh Jagtap, Rahul Mule, Rajendra Kalal, Shaheen Shaikh, Chakradhar Jadhav, Neeraja Sangamnerkar, Nilesh Jaju, Mohanlal Lodha and Anil Khalkar.