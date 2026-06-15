Nashik: Over 75 Companies To Offer Jobs At Mega Recruitment Fair Hosted By RSM Polytechnic | Representative Image

Nashik: A grand job fair has been organised on Friday (June 19) through the joint efforts of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic, Nashik (run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj) and the CII Model Career Centre. The event will take place from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic campus, located within the Udoji Maratha Boarding Complex on Gangapur Road.

Representatives from over 75 reputed companies will be present at the fair to conduct direct interviews and recruit candidates for both technical and non-technical positions. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th and 12th grade to ITI, Diploma, and Graduation are eligible to participate.

This initiative has been organised under the guidance of College Principal Prof. Prashant Patil, Training and Placement Officer Prof. S. S. Ahire, CII Model Career Centre Manager Sagar Shirsath, and the coordinating team.

The job fair will provide candidates with employment opportunities across various sectors while supplying the industrial sector with skilled manpower. These efforts by MVP Samaj will prove highly beneficial for students in shaping their careers.