Jalgaon Aims For Clean City Status; Mayor Deepmala Kale Seeks Public Support | Sourced

Jalgaon: "To make our city of Jalgaon clean, modelled after the city of Indore, we look forward to the support of NGOs and public participation. Through the collective efforts of everyone involved, let us keep our city clean and beautiful." Mayor Deepmala Kale made this heartfelt appeal on Saturday while speaking at a program organised to mark the 23rd Foundation Day of the Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation. Conceived through the vision of Mayor Deepmala Kale, the Municipal Corporation's Foundation Day was celebrated for the very first time in the corporation's history on Saturday; Mayor Deepmala Kale was speaking on this historic occasion.



During this unique event, former mayors were honoured with deep respect and appreciation. Additionally, a seminar was organised on the theme "My Jalgaon, Clean Jalgaon". Various voluntary organisations participated in the seminar and presented their suggestions. Taking the opportunity of the Foundation Day, the Corporation's first mayor, Ashatai Kolhe, along with former mayors Sadashivrao Dhekale, Vishnu Bhangale, Rakhi Sonawane, Nitin Laddha, and Bharati Sonawane, was felicitated at the hands of the current mayor and deputy mayor. Furthermore, on behalf of the municipal corporation's administration, the incumbent mayor, Deepmala Kale, was also honoured.



The Mayor's 'Cleanliness Vision'

Speaking during the seminar, Mayor Deepmala Kale outlined her vision for making Jalgaon a clean city. She stated that efforts would be undertaken, driven by public participation, to clean up the city, modelled after the successful example of Indore. She emphasised that the cooperation of everyone is crucial for Jalgaon to secure a high ranking in the 'Clean City' index. She further added that to make the city beautiful, the active participation of not just the administration but of every single citizen and social organisation is absolutely essential.

During the seminar, representatives from various social organisations across the city offered important suggestions regarding the cleanliness of Jalgaon. Given the significant volume of plastic waste generated, making the city plastic-free is an absolute necessity. A comprehensive campaign promoting the use of cloth bags should be implemented. To ensure smooth traffic flow, alternative locations within the city should be allocated to hawkers currently operating along the highways. Women engaged in waste collection should be provided with the necessary tools and recognised as 'sanitation ambassadors'.

A 'Best Ward' competition should be instituted across the city's various wards, with the winners being duly honoured. During the session, citizens raised concerns regarding the unhygienic conditions at Golani Market, noting that waste spilling from open drains contributes to the spread of filth, and urged municipal staff to pay closer attention to waste that falls onto the streets from garbage collection vehicles. Taking note of all these suggestions, Mayor Deepmala Kale appealed for active public participation to realise the vision of a clean Jalgaon in the future.

The program was anchored by city secretary Satish Shukla, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Adv. Suchita Hada. The event was graced by the prominent presence of Mayor Deepmala Kale, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil, Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sindhutai Kolhe, Deputy Commissioner Dhanashree Shinde, Leader of the House Nitin Laddha, and City Secretary Satish Shukla. A large number of corporators, officials, and municipal employees were also present on this occasion.