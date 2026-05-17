Jalgaon: ‘Adivasinchi Holi’ Wins ‘Outstanding Cultural Preservation’ Honour At Tribal Film Festival | Sourced

Jalgaon: The documentary film “Adivasinchi Holi” (The Holi of the Tribals), which beautifully showcases the rich tribal culture and traditions of Jalgaon district, has received the ‘Outstanding Cultural Preservation Film’ award in the documentary category at the 19th International Tribal Film Festival 2026 organised by Bahurang, Pune.

The international festival featured several short films and documentaries highlighting the traditions, customs, lifestyles and cultural heritage of tribal communities from India and abroad. Among the entries presented at the festival, “Adivasinchi Holi” stood out for its authentic portrayal of tribal life and earned the prestigious recognition.

The documentary focuses on the tribal communities living across the hills and valleys of the Satpura region and captures their traditional Holi celebrations. Deeply connected with nature and their ancestral customs, members of the tribal community come together every year during Holi to preserve and celebrate their cultural identity. The film presents the festival not just as a celebration, but as a reflection of unity, folk traditions, social bonding and the community’s commitment to protecting its heritage.

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Through powerful visuals and storytelling, the documentary offers viewers a close look at the vibrant traditions, rituals and cultural richness of the tribal society. It also highlights how tribal communities continue to preserve their customs despite changing times.

The award ceremony was held in Pune in the presence of several dignitaries, including Manjiri Manolkar, Commissioner of TRTI Pune, actor Soman from the film Drishyam, Doordarshan Director Mr. Bagal, Assistant Project Officer Prashant Mahure and Bahurang Pune President Kundalik Kedare. The production team of the documentary was felicitated during the event.

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The recognition has created excitement and pride among people working for the preservation of tribal culture. Members associated with the project expressed hope that the award would encourage the creation of more documentaries focused on tribal heritage and traditions in the future.

The documentary was produced under the guidance of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Yawal. Important contributions to the project were made by Project Officer Arun Pawar and directors Mubarak Tadvi, Murad Tadvi and Majid Tadvi. The team also acknowledged the valuable support extended by members of the local tribal community during the making of the film.