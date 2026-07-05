Jalgaon: Adhali Madhali Pane Elevates Reflective Writing, Says Poet Shashikant Hingonekar | Sourced

Jalgaon: Poet Shashikant Hingonekar has described Adhali Madhali Pane, the latest book by creative essayist Chandrakant Chavan, as an outstanding collection of reflective writing that beautifully transforms everyday events into thought-provoking narratives.

He was speaking at the launch of the book, published by Prime Publishing House. The event was presided over by publisher Pradeep Patil and attended by literary enthusiasts and members of the city's literary community.

Speaking on the occasion, Hingonekar said the literary tradition of the Khandesh region has grown significantly over the years, with several writers from the region receiving prestigious honours such as the Keshavsut Poetry Award, the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Jnanpith Award. He said Chandrakant Chavan's creative essays add a fresh dimension to Marathi Lalit Sahitya and strengthen this rich literary legacy.

Following the success of his earlier book, Aathvanincha Hindolyavar, Chavan has presented another collection of creative essays through Adhali Madhali Pane. Hingonekar noted that the book captures ordinary incidents from everyday life and presents them in a way that naturally encourages readers to pause and reflect.

He said the essays, ranging from Anandachi Nakshatre to Aatle Baherche, explore human experiences and emotions without becoming preachy or relying on grand philosophical ideas. Instead, they offer gentle reflections that allow readers to draw their own conclusions.

Hingonekar also pointed out that the book belongs to a genre where imagination often blends with reality. The narratives are not intended to be factual accounts but creative expressions inspired by real-life experiences. He observed that while logic is necessary for survival, sensitivity is equally important for living a meaningful life, and this balance is reflected throughout the book.

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He further praised Chavan's conversational writing style, saying it creates vivid imagery and gives readers the feeling of witnessing the events firsthand. Another notable feature, he said, is that each essay concludes with a thought that leaves readers reflecting long after they finish reading.

In his presidential address, publisher Pradeep Patil expressed confidence that Adhali Madhali Pane would emerge as an important contribution to Marathi Lalit Sahitya and set a new benchmark for reflective creative writing.