Nashik: Former Deolali Cantonment Board CEO Booked By CBI In Disproportionate Assets Case | Sourced

Nashik: A retired senior government official who once served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Deolali Cantonment Board has come under the scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.



According to information available, the CBI has registered a case against former Deolali Cantonment Board CEO and 2012-batch Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer Ajay Kumar for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets. The agency has also named his wife, Smita Kumari, and his mother, Nirmala Devi, as co-accused, alleging that they assisted him in concealing and managing the alleged illicit wealth.



The CBI's investigation, covering the period from January 1, 2014, to June 13, 2024, found that Kumar's lawful income during the period amounted to ₹5.04 crore, while his total expenditure stood at ₹5.17 crore, leaving legitimate savings of only about ₹13.64 lakh. Despite this, investigators allegedly discovered disproportionate assets worth ₹5.72 crore, for which no lawful source of income could be established.



The agency has further alleged that Kumar's wife and mother helped conceal or transfer the alleged illegal assets. Consequently, both have been booked for abetment under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



The investigation also revealed that Kumar's total assets reportedly increased from just ₹52,428 at the beginning of the check period to approximately ₹5.60 crore by its conclusion, raising serious questions about the source of the wealth.

The CBI's investigation is ongoing, and the allegations are yet to be tested in a court of law.