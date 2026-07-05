Nashik: 51-Year-Old Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Khutwadnagar; Civic Body Faces Criticism | Sourced

Nashik: The menace of stray dogs in the city has now become a threat to citizens' lives. Rajkumar Shankar Kanojia (51) passed away while undergoing treatment at the District Hospital after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Khutwadnagar area of CIDCO. This incident highlights the failure of the Municipal Corporation's dog sterilisation campaign.

Rajkumar Kanojia ran a laundry business in Khutwadnagar. On the morning of June 25, while he was out for a walk, a pack of stray dogs attacked him. Kanojia sustained severe injuries and underwent treatment for nine days but succumbed early Saturday morning. He was the sole breadwinner of his family; the exorbitant cost of medical treatment has left the family in financial distress.

This incident has raised questions regarding the failure of the Municipal Corporation's stray dog sterilisation drive. Citizens are outraged because the dog population and their aggression levels continue to rise despite the expenditure of lakhs of rupees annually.

Incidents occurring in Old CIDCO last week and now in Khutwadnagar have turned the entire CIDCO area into a 'danger zone.' Milkmen, newspaper distributors, factory workers, and senior citizens are living in fear while venturing out during the early morning and night hours. Locals have warned that the municipal corporation must immediately bring the menace of stray dogs under control; otherwise, citizens will launch a protest. This incident has once again brought the issue of the stray dog menace in the city to the forefront.