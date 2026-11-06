 Jalgaon: 9-Year-Old Loses Thumb And Little Finger As Sutali Bomb Explodes In Hand
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Jalgaon: 9-Year-Old Loses Thumb And Little Finger As Sutali Bomb Explodes In Hand

The child was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, where doctors performed emergency surgery to reattach the severed parts

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Jalgaon: 9-Year-Old Loses Thumb And Little Finger As Sutali Bomb Explodes In Hand
Jalgaon: 9-Year-Old Loses Thumb And Little Finger As Sutali Bomb Explodes In Hand | Representative

Jalgaon: A nine-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his hand after a sutali bomb exploded while he was playing with firecrackers in the Juna Gaon area of Jalgaon. His thumb and little finger were severed in the explosion.

The child was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, where doctors performed emergency surgery to reattach the severed parts.

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Three-Hour Surgery to Reattach Severed Parts

The incident occurred in the Old Town (Juna Gaon) area of the city. The boy was holding a sutali bomb when it exploded in his hand, causing severe injuries.

Recognising the seriousness of his condition, doctors at a private hospital performed a complex, three-hour plastic surgery involving the delicate handling of tiny blood vessels.

The medical team reportedly succeeded in reattaching the severed parts of the child's hand, including his thumb and little finger.

Parents Urged to Supervise Children

Following the incident, the administration urged parents to remain vigilant and ensure that children do not handle firecrackers without adult supervision.

"It is essential for parents to be present whenever children are bursting firecrackers. Always prioritise safety, keeping in mind that any firecracker could potentially explode in one's hand. Carelessness can lead to lifelong harm for children. To ensure the joy of Diwali remains intact, exercise great caution while using firecrackers," the administration said.

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It stressed that children should never be left alone to light firecrackers and that an adult must always be present.

"A single moment of carelessness can result in a lifetime of darkness. Let us celebrate this Diwali safely and joyfully!" the administration urged.

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