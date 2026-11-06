Nashik: Nandur Madhmeshwar Bird Sanctuary Records 11,780 Birds During Census | Incredible India

Nashik: A bird census conducted at Nandur Madhmeshwar Bird Sanctuary in Nashik district recorded 11,780 migratory, exotic and native birds as Bird Week celebrations began on Thursday.

The count highlights the sanctuary's avian diversity and its importance as a habitat for resident and migratory species. Various activities are being organised during Bird Week to promote birdwatching, conservation awareness and biodiversity protection.

Bird Week Celebrations Begin

Bird Week is celebrated from Nov 5, the birth anniversary of renowned forest scholar Maruti Chitampalli, to Nov 12, the birth anniversary of ornithologist Dr Salim Ali.

The bird census began at 7 am on Thursday. The programme commenced with floral tributes to Maruti Chitampalli and Dr Salim Ali.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Krishna Bhawar presided over the programme.

Bird Enthusiasts Felicitated

Senior bird enthusiast Dattakaka Ugavkar was felicitated following the announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award, while bird enthusiast and photographer Anand Bora was honoured for being selected for the Outstanding Journalist Award.

Dr Uttam Derle stressed the need to remove Typha vegetation growing in the sanctuary's wetlands and suggested creating borewells and ponds to address water scarcity.

Focus on Protection of Bird Habitats

Deputy Conservator of Forests Krishna Bhawar highlighted the objectives of Bird Week and shared information about newly recorded exotic bird species in the sanctuary.

Bird census exercises help assess bird populations, species diversity, migration patterns and changes in habitats.

The importance of wetland conservation, protection of natural habitats and maintaining ecological balance was also emphasised.

Forest officials, representatives of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), bird enthusiasts, forest personnel, guides, members of the protection squad and villagers attended the programme.