Jalgaon: 4,000 Warkaris Leave For Pandharpur By Special Train Under Gulabrao Patil’s Initiative | File Image

Jalgaon: The Warkari tradition represents Maharashtra’s culture, equality and spirit of humanity. Continuing his efforts to support devotees, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Jalgaon District Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil arranged a special train journey for 4,000 Warkaris from the Jalgaon Rural constituency to Pandharpur on Saturday.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony, Patil said that serving Warkaris travelling for the darshan of Lord Vitthal has been one of the most satisfying experiences of his public life. He said the opportunity to support thousands of devotees during the sacred Wari pilgrimage was a blessing and a matter of pride.

Thousands of registered devotees gathered at the G.S. Ground from the afternoon, where they were provided with identity cards, travel passes, essential materials and detailed information about the journey. Later, a grand Palkhi-Dindi procession was taken from the ground to the railway station, creating a devotional atmosphere across Jalgaon.

The procession witnessed the sounds of taal, mridang and veena, along with the chanting of abhangs and slogans of “Dnyanoba-Tukoba”. Carrying saffron flags, thousands of Warkaris participated in the procession with devotion and enthusiasm. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil also joined the Warkaris, playing the taal and singing abhangs.

At the railway station, Patil visited each coach of the special train and interacted with the devotees to check their arrangements and well-being.

Extensive planning was carried out for the entire journey, including registration, identity cards, seating arrangements, medical support, first-aid facilities, drinking water, food, volunteers, accommodation in Pandharpur, Mahaprasad, darshan arrangements and return travel.

Each coach of the special train was equipped with two volunteers, medical assistance, medicines, drinking water, tea, snacks and other necessary facilities. Arrangements were also made in Pandharpur for accommodation, a holy dip in the Chandrabhaga River, darshan of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, and Nagar Pradakshina.

Devotional programmes including Haripath, bhajans, kirtans and Mahaprasad have also been planned for the devotees.

District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, District Chief Vishnu Bhangale, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, corporators, Taalkaris, Warkaris and a large number of women devotees were present during the event.