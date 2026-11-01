Jalgaon: ₹35 Crore Gold, ₹15 Lakh Cash Looted In Daylight SBI Robbery In Bhokar; Four Held |

Jalgaon: In a daylight armed robbery at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Bhokar, Jalgaon taluka, on Saturday, gold ornaments worth approximately ₹35 crore and ₹15 lakh in cash were stolen from the bank's lockers.

Police have taken four suspects into custody. The investigation has reportedly revealed that dismissed Police Sub-Inspector Shankar Ramesh Jasak was the mastermind behind the robbery. Further inquiries indicate that the plot was hatched inside the Jalgaon District Jail.

Robbers Threaten Bank Staff with Air Gun

On Saturday, Oct 31, at approximately 2.30 pm, four individuals wearing helmets and masks arrived on two motorcycles and entered the SBI branch in Bhokar.

The robbers allegedly threatened the cashier and branch manager, Jayesh Rane, with an air gun and forced them into the locker room.

When staff members attempted to resist, the robbers reportedly fired two rounds.

The suspects then forced the cashier to open the lockers and emptied 16 of them, taking gold ornaments valued at approximately ₹35 crore and ₹15 lakh in cash.

They stuffed the stolen valuables into bags before tying up the cashier and branch manager and fleeing the scene.

Suspects Conducted Reconnaissance Posing as Bedsheet Sellers

According to the investigation, the four suspects had conducted reconnaissance of the bank before the robbery by posing as bedsheet sellers.

They had reportedly identified 2.30 pm as the staff's lunch hour, when the bank would be relatively empty.

After learning of the robbery, residents of Bhokar suspected the individuals who had been selling bedsheets and began pursuing them.

Meanwhile, police set up roadblocks and launched a search in the Diksai area.

Two suspects were initially apprehended, after which all four were taken into police custody.

Police also recovered the stolen gold and cash.

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Plot Allegedly Hatched in District Jail

The investigation has reportedly revealed that the suspects had previously been lodged in the Jalgaon District Jail, where they allegedly planned the robbery.

Dismissed Police Sub-Inspector Shankar Ramesh Jasak is suspected of masterminding the heist.

Guardian Minister, SP Visit Bank

Following the incident, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil visited the bank in Bhokar to gather details of the robbery.

Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare also visited the site, assessed the situation and directed police to investigate the incident.