Jalgaon: 34 Missing Children And Women Traced In Massive ‘All-Out’ Police Operation | Sourced

Jalgaon: The District Police carried out a large-scale ‘All-Out’ operation across the district on Tuesday, April 28, leading to major action against crime and illegal activities. The drive was conducted jointly by 36 police stations and three traffic branches, under the orders of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 34 missing children and women under ‘Operation Muskan’. Police also seized illegal liquor worth ₹25,13,540 and registered 136 cases in connection with it. In total, action was taken against 195 accused, and 101 serious criminal cases were registered during the one-day drive.

The campaign was supervised by Additional Superintendents of Police Kavita Nerkar and Sandeep Gavit.

Police registered 57 cases under the Gambling Act involving 57 accused. Under the Narcotics Control Act, 15 cases were filed. In addition, 233 cases were registered under the Tobacco Control Act, and fines of ₹32,229 were collected.

Strict action was also taken against traffic violations. A total of 272 cases of drunk driving were recorded, with fines amounting to ₹2,82,000 collected. Another 150 cases were registered against vehicles, including Bullet motorcycles with modified silencers and vehicles using fancy number plates. These violations led to fines of ₹2,04,100.

The police also registered 10 cases for violation of the externment orders. During the drive, 11 suspicious persons and 122 individuals disturbing public peace were taken into custody. Authorities inspected 105 hotels and lodges as part of the operation.

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Action was also taken against 33 miscreants found loitering near schools and colleges. Additionally, five individuals were booked for creating objectionable social media reels.

Officials said that the one-day ‘All-Out’ operation proved highly successful in cracking down on crime and maintaining law and order across the district.