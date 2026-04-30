Nashik: Shivanand Kundaje Clinches Triple Gold At Masters National TT Championship In Pune | Sourced

Nashik: Shivanand Kundaje from Nashik delivered a remarkable performance at the ongoing 32nd Masters National Table Tennis Championship in Pune, winning three gold medals and achieving a rare “triple crown” in the 70+ men’s category.

Kundaje secured gold in the team, singles, and doubles events. In the men’s singles final, he defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Pramod Soni 3–1 (11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6) to claim his first gold medal. Earlier, he had dominated Maharashtra’s Percy Mehta with a 3–0 win in the semifinals.

In the men’s doubles event, Kundaje partnered with Suhas Dandekar to win a closely fought final against Maharashtra’s Yogesh Desai and Percy Mehta. The duo won 3–2 (14-12, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11, 11-6), securing his second gold.

He completed his golden run in the team event. Leading Maharashtra (A), Kundaje guided the team to a 3–0 victory over Delhi in the final. The team included Yogesh Desai, Percy Mehta, and Jitu Mavani. They had earlier defeated Gujarat 3–0 in the semifinals.

Other players from Nashik also delivered strong performances at the championship. Satish Shirsat won a silver medal in the 80+ men’s doubles category. Umesh Kumbhojkar secured a bronze medal in the 65+ team event representing Maharashtra (A) and also won a gold medal in mixed doubles along with Rajeshwari Mhetre. Swati Agharkar earned a silver medal in the 60+ women’s team event and a bronze medal in women’s doubles.

Officials of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, including President Narendra Chhajed and other members, congratulated all the players for their achievements at the national-level tournament.