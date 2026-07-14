Jalgaon: 3-Year-Old Dies After Mother, Son Allegedly Pushed Into Well; Husband, Mother-in-Law Held For Murder | Sourced

Jalgaon: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy died, and his visually impaired mother survived after they were allegedly pushed into a farm well in Kingaon village of Yaval taluka, Jalgaon district. Police have arrested the woman's husband and mother-in-law after registering a case of murder and attempted murder.

According to the complaint filed by 27-year-old Saraswati Patil, the incident took place on the morning of July 13 when she, her husband Swapnil Bhagwat Patil (34), and her mother-in-law Ashabai Patil had gone to perform a puja at a well located on their agricultural land. Saraswati alleged that during the ritual, her mother-in-law pushed both her and her three-and-a-half-year-old son, Krishna, into the well, while her husband was also involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Saraswati managed to survive by holding onto a wooden support inside the well until help arrived. However, her son Krishna drowned before he could be rescued.

Police said Saraswati is 70 per cent visually impaired, while her husband is 100 per cent visually impaired. Their son was also born with a visual impairment. During the investigation, police found that the couple had been facing disputes for several years after doctors had informed them during pregnancy that the child could be visually impaired. According to investigators, the husband had allegedly wanted the pregnancy to be terminated, but Saraswati refused and gave birth to the child.

The frequent disagreements reportedly led Saraswati to live at her maternal home for nearly two-and-a-half years before the incident.

Initially, the case was treated as an accidental fall after Saraswati reportedly told police that the incident was an accident. However, investigators later found inconsistencies in her statement. Following the child's funeral, police conducted a detailed interrogation, during which the woman allegedly disclosed that she and her son had been deliberately pushed into the well.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on July 13 in a farm well within the limits of Kingaon village. Saraswati sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while Krishna was declared dead after being pulled out of the well.

Based on her complaint, Yaval Police registered a case (Crime No. 254/2026) under Sections 103(1), 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, attempted murder and other relevant offences. The accused, Swapnil Patil and Ashabai Patil, have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Yaval taluka, with what was initially believed to be an accidental death now being investigated as an alleged case of murder and attempted murder.