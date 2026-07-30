Jalgaon: 29 Young Men Die by Suicide Over Inability To Find Marriage Matches In Six Months |

Jalgaon: A total of 29 young men in Jalgaon district died by suicide between January 1 and June 30, 2026, after being unable to find suitable marriage matches, highlighting a growing social concern in rural areas, according to Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, SP Dhivare said the district recorded 443 suicides during the six months. The cases reflect a range of social, economic and mental health issues, with the inability to find a life partner emerging as one of the contributing factors.

According to police data, 383 adult men, 29 women, eight boys and 11 girls died by suicide during the period. In addition, 12 cases of abetment to suicide were registered.

SP Dhivare said changing social preferences, particularly among young women who increasingly prefer urban lifestyles, have made it difficult for many rural men to find marriage matches. He added that the issue, coupled with the declining female-to-male ratio, deserves serious attention from society.

The data shows that 90 adults died by suicide due to alcohol addiction, while 87 cases were linked to depression, including 74 adult men, three boys and 10 women. Family disputes accounted for 78 suicides, involving 61 adult men, two boys, 11 women and four girls.

Financial distress also remained a major factor, with 52 people dying by suicide due to debt. Police recorded 11 suicides related to examination stress, eight linked to mental illness, and 12 associated with relationship issues, involving both adults and minors.

On average, Jalgaon reported around 74 suicides every month, or nearly two to three deaths each day, during the first half of the year.

Appealing to citizens to prioritise mental well-being, SP Dhivare urged families to maintain open communication, recognise signs of emotional distress, avoid excessive borrowing, and encourage people facing difficulties to seek timely support. He stressed that collective social awareness and family support are essential to preventing such tragedies.