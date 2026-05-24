Jalgaon: 25 Water Coolers Installed By Raisoni College To Provide Relief In Scorching Summer |

Jalgaon: With temperatures in Jalgaon touching nearly 46 degrees Celsius, G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management has expanded its public welfare initiative by installing a total of 25 water coolers across the city to provide citizens with clean and cool drinking water during the intense summer heat.

The institution, known for combining educational excellence with social commitment, had earlier installed 15 modern water coolers at various public and educational locations across Jalgaon. Following the positive response received from citizens, the college has now decided to add 10 more water coolers in different parts of the city.

The first of these newly added water coolers was inaugurated on Saturday, May 23, at the Jalgaon City Traffic Police Office. The inauguration was conducted by Police Inspector Sanjay Gaikwad in the presence of Prof. Dr Preeti Agarwal, Director of the G. H. Raisoni Institute.

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Daily life in Jalgaon has become increasingly difficult due to the extreme heat, and the need for safe drinking water has grown sharply during the summer months. Recognising this need, Raisoni College launched the initiative as part of its social responsibility efforts to make clean drinking water easily accessible at public places across the city.

The 15 water coolers installed earlier received an overwhelming response from the public, with many citizens demanding that the initiative be expanded further. Taking this response into consideration, the institution decided to install 10 additional water coolers at temples and other public locations in Jalgaon.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Dr Preeti Agarwal said the G. H. Raisoni Institute is not only focused on providing quality education but is also committed to identifying social needs and working for public welfare. She stated that the institution has consistently tried to fulfil its social responsibilities alongside academic activities and will continue such initiatives in the future.

Police Inspector Sanjay Gaikwad appreciated the initiative and said the City Traffic Police Office witnesses a large number of visitors every day. He noted that providing clean and cool drinking water during the summer season is extremely important for both citizens and police personnel. He added that the socially driven initiative by the Raisoni Foundation would greatly benefit the public.

Police Head Constable Dhanraj Shantaram Badgujar played a key role in coordinating the project.