Jalgaon: ₹2.5 Crore Sanctioned for Renovation of 64-Year-Old Balgandharva Open-Air Theatre

Jalgaon: District Collector Rohan Ghuge announced on the occasion of Rangbhumi Din (Theatre Day) that ₹2.5 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of Balgandharva Open-Air Theatre in Jalgaon.

Established in 1962, the theatre was the first open-air theatre constructed in Maharashtra under a state government scheme for developing such venues.

Theatre Artistes Reiterate Renovation Demand

Local theatre artistes celebrated Rangbhumi Din at Balgandharva Theatre in the presence of MLA Suresh Bhole, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Mayor Deepmala Kale, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, former Mayor Vishnu Bhangale and several theatre artistes.

The dignitaries performed Natraj Pujan, a ritual honouring the deity associated with the performing arts.

The theatre, which holds an important place in Jalgaon's cultural history, is currently in a dilapidated condition. Theatre artistes and residents have been demanding its renovation for several years, alleging neglect by the Municipal Corporation.

They reiterated their demand before the dignitaries present at the event.

Gitanjali Thakare, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad (All India Theatre Council), presented her vision for the renovated theatre.

The artistes requested that funds for the renovation be allocated from the 2% budgetary provision reserved for cultural programmes under the District Planning Committee.

Funds Approved Under District Annual Plan

MLA Suresh Bhole extended his best wishes to the theatre artistes and announced that a special fund of ₹2.5 crore had been sanctioned for the theatre through the District Annual Plan under the Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarotthan Maha Abhiyan (Maharashtra Golden Jubilee Urban Development Mega Campaign).

District Collector Rohan Ghuge also confirmed the sanction and assured those present that rental charges for the theatre would remain affordable after renovation.

The play Guide, written and directed by Amol Thakur, was performed on the occasion.

Gitanjali Thakare delivered the introductory remarks, while Akash Baviskar proposed the vote of thanks.