Jackie Shroff Plants Tree In Pune, Urges Citizens To Leave A Green Legacy | Video Screengrab

Pune: Actor Jackie Shroff planted a tree at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan in Pune on Wednesday and appealed to citizens, particularly the younger generation, to plant trees and protect the environment. Speaking to reporters after the plantation, Shroff emphasised the importance of preserving nature for future generations. He also addressed questions about his son Tiger Shroff's health and the threats reportedly received by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

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Urging people to leave behind a greener legacy, Shroff said, “Just leave a few trees behind for the next generation. Everything we do, schools, food and other things, is ultimately for human beings. So, let us do something for them.”

He also appealed to people to take responsibility for the younger generation and not complicate the message of environmental conservation. “It is not about anything complicated. Take care of the children and the younger generation. Just plant trees and leave them behind for them. That is all,” he said.

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‘Give it love and water, that’s all’

Speaking about the tree planted during the event and its significance, Shroff said that it needed care rather than elaborate efforts. He encouraged citizens to nurture trees after planting them, stressing that providing water and affection was enough to help them grow.

“Give it love, give it water, that’s all. There is nothing to worry about,” he said, adding that planting trees was a simple yet meaningful contribution towards protecting the environment.

‘Tiger is doing well’

When asked about his son Tiger Shroff's health, Jackie Shroff said, “He is doing well and is good now.”

‘Police will take care of the case’

When asked by The Free Press Journal about the threats reportedly received by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shroff said, “The police will look into it.”