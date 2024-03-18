Innovative Voter Awareness Initiatives In Pune: SVEEP Campaigns Target Sus Gaon, Pashan, And Jaibhavani Nagar |

In order to enhance voter turnout for the Lok Sabha General Election, voter awareness campaigns were conducted at the Kothrud Regional Office of the Pune Municipal Corporation, along with Sus Gaon, Pashan, and Jaibhavani Nagar under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Assistant Social Development Officer Rajendra More, along with social worker Pandurang Mahadik, group organisers Ujwala Patil and Padma Gurav, and counsellor Gauri Kasar, spearheaded the initiative.

The programme in Kothrud focused on registering girls and youth not listed in the voter registry, demonstrating how to use QR codes for registration, and ensuring a 100% voting turnout. Participants also took a voting oath.

Meanwhile, a Women's Savings Mela at Jai Bhavani Nagar aimed to educate self-help group members and their families about voter registration and the voting process. Women pledged to vote and were encouraged to mobilise others to do the same.