Initial Rape & Murder Rumours Debunked: CCTV Shows Woman Killed By Stray Dogs In Pune’s Chakan | WATCH VIDEO

Initial Rape & Murder Rumours Debunked: CCTV Shows Woman Killed By Stray Dogs In Pune’s Chakan | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a horrifying incident, a 32-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near the Ambethan Chowk flyover on the Pune–Nashik Highway in Chakan early Monday morning.

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The victim has been identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare (32), who was currently living in Chakan and was originally from Deglur in the Nanded district.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 2 am when Waghmare was walking along the service road under the flyover. CCTV footage from a nearby shop later revealed that a pack of around six stray dogs suddenly attacked her.

Police said the woman tried to defend herself by picking up stones and attempting to drive the dogs away. However, the animals surrounded her and attacked from different sides.

The dogs repeatedly bit her limbs, face and neck, tearing her clothes during the assault. Officials said the attack continued for nearly 15 minutes, after which the woman died on the spot due to severe injuries and blood loss.

Rumours of Rape & Murder...

Local residents discovered the body on Monday morning and informed the police. Due to the condition of the body, rumours of rape and murder initially spread in the area. However, police later confirmed that the death was caused by a stray dog attack, based on CCTV footage and preliminary investigation.

Residents said the same pack of dogs was also seen roaming near the spot later in the morning.

The incident has created panic in several nearby areas, including Chakan, Medankarwadi, Nanekarwadi and Kharabwadi, where locals say stray dog attacks have increased in recent weeks.

Police Inquiry Underway

Citizens have expressed concern over safety, especially for children, women and senior citizens, who often walk in the area during early morning or late-night hours.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam said police are currently trying to contact the woman’s relatives while further inquiry into the incident is underway. Meanwhile, local residents have demanded urgent action from authorities to control the growing stray dog menace in the area.