IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bad Weather At Pune Airport

Flight delayed | Representative Image

An IndiGo flight operating on the Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route (6E 441/238) was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday night due to adverse weather conditions in Pune on Thursday.

Santosh Dhoke, MD of Pune Airport, shared that the flight was originally scheduled to arrive at Pune Airport at 10:05 PM and depart for Chennai at 10:45 PM on June 12. However, due to poor weather, the aircraft was diverted mid-flight and temporarily rerouted to Mumbai.

After conditions improved, the flight successfully landed at Pune Airport at 1:32 AM on 13 June 2025 and subsequently departed for Chennai at 3:07 AM.

Passengers experienced a significant delay, but the situation was handled safely, with no reported complications.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, an Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities cited by Reuters news agency.

The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted.

The flight has now landed back at the Phuket International Airport.

According to the airport's Facebook page, it is following its bomb threat protocol as stated in the Airport Contingency Plan (ACP).