 Pimpri-Chinchwad Mourns: 22-Year-Old Air India Crew Member Irfan Shaikh Killed In Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Tragedy struck a family in Pimpri-Chinchwad as 22-year-old Irfan Shaikh, a cabin crew member with Air India, lost his life in the devastating plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Irfan, a resident of Sant Tukaram Nagar, was onboard the ill-fated Air India flight when the accident occurred. The news of his death was conveyed to his family late last night, plunging them into deep grief.

According to family members, Irfan had recently visited home during the Bakri Eid festival. He was passionate about aviation and had aspired to build a long-term career with the airline. His untimely demise has left his dreams unfulfilled and his loved ones heartbroken.

Speaking to the media, Irfan’s uncle, Firoz Shaikh, said, “He was a bright young boy, full of dreams. The family is devastated. We just want to bring him home one last time.”

The incident has sent shockwaves across the Sant Tukaram Nagar area, where the family is well known. Neighbours and relatives have gathered at the Shaikh residence to offer their condolences as the community mourns the loss of a promising young life.

