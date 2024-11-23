 India’s First Somatic Vedic Yoga Centre To Open In Pune - All You Need To Know
HomePuneIndia's First Somatic Vedic Yoga Centre To Open In Pune - All You Need To Know

India’s First Somatic Vedic Yoga Centre To Open In Pune - All You Need To Know

The course is set to begin in January 2025, blending the ancient practices of Somatic Movement Therapy, Hatha Yoga, and Vedic Mantras to create a comprehensive approach to physical and emotional healing

Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
India's First Somatic Vedic Yoga Centre To Open In Pune

ParamYoga, Maharashtra’s only yoga institute accredited by the Ministry of AYUSH, in collaboration with Antarang Holistic Wellness Centre, is launching India’s first Somatic Vedic Yoga Educator Programme in Pune. The course is set to begin in January 2025, blending the ancient practices of Somatic Movement Therapy, Hatha Yoga, and Vedic Mantras to create a comprehensive approach to physical and emotional healing.

This programme is the brainchild of Ramesh Lakshmanan, India’s only licensed Hanna Somatics practitioner and Director of Antarang Holistic Wellness Centre. It aims to provide a transformative learning experience for yoga educators and wellness professionals.

Offering a unique fusion of Somatic and traditional practices, the course combines Somatic Movement Therapy with Hatha Yoga and Vedic Mantras, offering a powerful approach to healing. The focus is on releasing trauma, stress and physical pain, while promoting mental clarity and inner peace.

Taking a holistic approach to wellness, the programme addresses the root causes of physical and emotional stress rather than merely treating symptoms. It aims to cultivate resilience, balance and overall well-being, making it a transformative experience for both practitioners and their students.

The programme is ideal for current and aspiring yoga teachers, wellness professionals and individuals interested in alternative health practices. The curriculum covers essential topics such as Neurophysiology, Muscular Anatomy, Vedic Mantras and Yoga Philosophy, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to guide others in healing.

The course offers a hybrid learning model with both virtual learning and immersive in-person sessions at Param Yogashala in Pune. These hands-on residencies provide students with practical experience, personalised guidance and deeper insights into Somatic Vedic Yoga.

