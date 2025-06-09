 Indian Exporters See Growing Global Opportunities, Says FIEO Chief At Pune Conclave
The conclave was jointly organised by FIEO, MITCON Pune, and Canara Bank to create awareness about government schemes and to foster a robust export ecosystem

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

India’s rising economic stature on the global stage is opening up new export avenues, not just at the national level but also at the grassroots, said Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), at the ‘Export Conclave’ held in Pune.

The conclave was jointly organised by FIEO, MITCON Pune, and Canara Bank to create awareness about government schemes and to foster a robust export ecosystem. Dr Sahai called upon entrepreneurs and startups to leverage various industry-focused and export-promoting initiatives launched by the government.

"Export is no longer confined to big corporations. With e-commerce and digital platforms, even small businesses and startups can participate in international trade. We aim to achieve $2 trillion in exports by 2030, and contributions from new-age entrepreneurs will be crucial," said Dr Sahai.

The conclave also marked the signing of an MoU between FIEO and MITCON, and the inauguration of MITCON’s Pimpri-Chinchwad Centre, which is expected to benefit nearly 7–8 lakh students in the region.

Several key industry and institutional stakeholders were present at the event, including Amit Sharma from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Lata Radhakrishnan from the Reserve Bank of India, Arpita Sen from ECGC, Abhijeet Bansode from India Post, KJS Naik from Canara Bank and Anand Chalwade, Managing Director of MITCON.

Anand Chalwade welcomed the collaboration, highlighting Pimpri-Chinchwad’s emergence as a significant industrial hub with the potential to contribute substantially to Maharashtra’s export economy. "The region, along with areas like Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Marathwada, is poised for export-led growth. Our aim is to train around 1,000 exporters annually, offering mentoring, consultancy, and skill-building support," he said.

Dr Sahai also underlined the role of digital infrastructure and postal services in supporting small-scale exporters. He noted that FIEO’s regional offices are well-equipped to assist exporters across sectors.

Panel discussions during the conclave covered topics such as digital trade, export financing, currency regulations, and insurance mechanisms. Amit Sharma focused on the potential of digital tools in driving exports, while Lata Radhakrishnan spoke about RBI’s regulatory framework supporting trade. Arpita Sen presented the benefits of export credit insurance.

India Post’s Abhijeet Bansode detailed postal department schemes for exporters, including direct parcel services and international mail product offerings that enable district-level access to global markets.

The conclave saw participation from over 200 entrepreneurs, exporters, and startup representatives. The event was managed by CS9 Entertainments, led by Chetan Giri.

