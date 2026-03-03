In Pictures: Pune Residents Celebrate Holi With Colours And Community Spirit At ‘Rang Barse’ Event | Sourced

Pune: Pune witnessed a vibrant celebration of Holi as residents gathered for ‘Rang Barse’, a colourful event organised by Bhoi Pratishthan.

The programme brought together families, children and local residents who immersed themselves in the festive spirit with colours, music, rain dance and playful celebrations.

Children were seen splashing in muddy water and running around with friends, while people greeted each other with colour and warm wishes. People of all ages were seen enjoying this joyful festival.

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure also attended the event, joining the festivities and interacting with participants, adding to the lively atmosphere of the celebration.

Check out the pictures below:

Friends apply bright colour on each other’s faces as they celebrate Holi together. | Anand Chaini

Youth cheer and celebrate as they enjoy Holi with colours and water during the ‘Rang Barse’ event | Anand Chaini

Pune Mayor Manjusha joins citizens and greets them during the celebration | Anand Chaini

roups of friends laugh and dance as they drench each other in colours and water during the lively celebrations. | Anand Chaini

Children enjoy muddy water play, turning the ground into a splash-filled celebration. | Anand Chaini

It was a grand event that took place where everyone was seen having an amazing time | Anand Chaini

People from all age group came together to celebrate the festival of colours. | Anand Chaini

Covered in colours and mud residents celebrated the festival with carefree joy |

venue turns vibrant as people gather to mark Holi with music, colours and community bonding. | Anand Chaini