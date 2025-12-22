IN PICTURES: Pune Book Festival Sees Sale Of Over 30 Lakh Books, ₹50 Crore Turnover | Anand Chaini

The Pune Book Festival concluded on a successful note with a strong response from citizens, who participated in large numbers over the eight-day event. More than 12.5 lakh people visited the festival, making it one of its most successful editions so far.

During the festival, over 30 lakh books were sold, generating a business turnover of more than ₹50 crore. Several well-known authors were present at the venue and engaged in interactions with readers. Publishers also launched around 500 new books during the festival.

The Children’s Corner received a positive response, with nearly 30,000 students from approximately 400 schools participating in various activities.

At the concluding press conference, organiser Rajesh Pande announced that the Pune Book Festival will be organised again next year from 12 December to 20 December 2026.

With strong public participation and high book sales, the festival once again highlighted Pune’s strong reading culture and its importance as a major cultural event in the city.