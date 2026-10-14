Illegal Water Taps Disrupt Supply In Beed's Shahinshahnagar | Sourced

Beed: Illegal tapping of a main municipal water pipeline in Beed city’s Shahinshahnagar area has disrupted the drinking water network, prompting residents to seek civic and police action against those allegedly involved.

According to complaints submitted to civic authorities, an estimated 20 to 25 people have allegedly obtained unauthorised water connections directly from the main 8-inch municipal pipeline running between Rashtrawadi Bhavan and Aqsa Masjid in Shahinshahnagar.

The Beed Municipal Council launched a drive on Monday and disconnected nine illegal connections along the stretch. However, residents and activists claim that the action addressed only part of the problem, with around 15 to 17 illegal connections allegedly remaining operational.

According to allegations, a private plumber has been charging residents between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 per connection to puncture the main pipeline and install unauthorised feeder pipes.

Residents claim that the illegal tapping has reduced water pressure, affecting the scheduled drinking water supply to hundreds of households with legitimate connections in Shahinshahnagar.

In a petition to municipal and administrative authorities, residents have urged the Chief Officer of the Beed Municipal Council to order a comprehensive on-site inspection and disconnect all remaining illegal connections along the pipeline.

The petition also seeks a high-level inquiry to identify the private plumber allegedly behind the illegal installations and demands that police complaints be registered against those involved, including intermediaries and beneficiaries, under relevant legal provisions.

“Directly tapping a main feeder line not only deprives the public of a shared resource but also compromises water safety and leaves households with legitimate connections struggling for basic drinking water,” said a resident, urging the administration to deploy surveillance teams to prevent further tampering with the pipeline network.