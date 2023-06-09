Illegal Hoardings Resurface Near River in Bavdhan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under fire as illegal hoardings have reappeared on the banks of the Ram River in Bavdhan, just three months after the previous crackdown. Despite previous removals and the collection of fines, the unauthorized hoardings have been spotted once again, prompting a complaint filed with the PMC.

The Bavdhan Citizen Forum has raised concerns over the lack of action taken by the PMC against these repeated violations, questioning how permission was granted to install hoardings on the river bank, which is prohibited for any construction activity.

Manish Deo, a member of the Bavdhan Citizen Forum, expressed disappointment over the PMC's response, stating that despite lodging complaints, no action has been taken thus far. Deo mentioned that two hoardings have been installed on the banks of the Ram River, disregarding the rules that explicitly prohibit such structures near rivers and drains. An online complaint has been registered, accompanied by photographic evidence shared on the PMC's WhatsApp group, but no response has been received.

Bharat Chormale, another concerned citizen, highlighted their persistent demand for action against these illegal hoardings over the past two months. Chormale criticized the PMC for only reacting to accidents rather than proactively addressing the issue.

It should be noted that both municipal bodies in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad took action on hoardings after a tragic incident last month when an illegal advertising hoarding in Pimpri-Chinchwad collapsed, claiming the lives of five individuals.

Devesh Wani echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for strict action against those responsible for erecting illegal hoardings. Wani expressed frustration over the lack of response from the PMC despite filing a complaint.

In response to the growing criticism, a PMC official acknowledged the complaints and revealed that action had been taken against 138 illegal hoardings in the Bavdhan area in recent months. The official assured that an investigation into the issue had been initiated and action would be taken within eight days. They attributed the delay in previous actions to a shortage of manpower but assured that the problem would be promptly resolved.

