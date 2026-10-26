IISER Pune Withdraws Umar Khalid's Book After Social Media Backlash | File Photo

Pune: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has decided to remove a book based on former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid’s PhD research from its library, within 48 hours of its inclusion, following objections on social media. The institute said the decision was taken as a precaution to prevent misunderstanding or unrest on campus.

The book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, was displayed among the new arrivals at the institute’s Srinivasa Ramanujan Library on Saturday. A photograph of the book displayed on the library’s digital screen soon circulated on social media, triggering criticism over its inclusion at the government-funded science and research institute.

In an official statement, Shanti Kalipatnapu, Principal Technical Officer (Research Communications) at IISER Pune, said, “After the matter was brought to the attention of institute authorities, it has been decided to retract the book as a precaution in order to avoid any misunderstanding or unrest.”

The statement followed the controversy over the book’s presence in the library. The institute has not publicly provided a detailed explanation of the process through which the book was selected or the specific reasons for withdrawing it beyond the precautionary measure cited in its statement.

Madabhushi Madan Gopal, in-charge chairman of the IISER Pune Board of Governors, also confirmed the withdrawal in a social media post. He described the episode as “mischief” and said action had been initiated against those responsible. He also indicated that institute director Professor Sunil Bhagwat had taken immediate steps.

Book examines Adivasi history

Published by Juggernaut in 2026, Fractured Communities is based on Khalid’s doctoral thesis, submitted to JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies in 2018. Khalid received his PhD in 2019.

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The book examines the history of Adivasi communities in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand. It looks at the impact of British colonial rule, local governance and changing power relations on tribal communities.

Khalid has been in judicial custody since September 2020 in connection with the larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other legal provisions. He has not been convicted in the case.

Questions over library selection policy

The withdrawal has brought the institute’s library selection process under scrutiny. The episode has also raised questions about how academic libraries handle research works linked to politically controversial figures.