IIRF 2024: Pune-Based SIHS College of Physiotherapy Achieves 32nd Rank In India, 3rd In Maharashtra | Sourced

Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences' (SIHS) College of Physiotherapy, Pune, has been ranked 32nd in India, 3rd in Maharashtra, and 5th in the Western Zone in the Physiotherapy College Rankings 2024, released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF). The rankings were presented and published in the August 2024 edition of Education Post magazine.

The IIRF ranking is based on a detailed analysis by experts and is recognised as one of the most comprehensive and credible rankings in India, widely accepted by the corporate sector. The evaluation is conducted using seven performance indicators: Employability, Teaching-Learning and Resources, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception and International Outlook. These rankings reflect the institution’s commitment to providing a learning environment that integrates cutting-edge education with practical experience in physiotherapy.

Under the leadership of Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of the Suryadatta Education Foundation, SIHS has thrived, consistently setting new standards in academic innovation, research, and holistic development. Dr Chordiya’s dedication to offering quality education and blending Indian values with a global perspective has played a key role in enhancing the reputation of the Suryadatta Group across multiple disciplines.

Principal Dr Seemi Retharekar expressed her delight with the rankings. She said, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. We have always aimed for excellence in physiotherapy education, and this recognition reinforces our leadership position in health sciences.”

SIHS offers a full-time Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.Th) course affiliated with MUHS, Nashik, along with MSBVEE-affiliated Diploma programmes in Physiotherapy, Naturopathy, and certificate courses in Nursing Care, Dental Assistance, and Ophthalmic Technology. The institute employs a unique teaching approach focused on interactive, experiential, collaborative, and conceptual learning. In addition to academic programmes, students are offered value-based modules for holistic development, such as health and fitness through yoga and meditation, foreign languages, soft skills, personality development, cognitive learning, innovation, and incubation.

The institute boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored to the needs of health sciences. It has signed MoUs with various multispecialty hospitals in Pune, ensuring students receive ample practical and clinical exposure. Clinical training at these hospitals is conducted under the expert supervision of experienced faculty specialising in physiotherapy and related fields.

SIHS also conducts workshops in alternative therapies such as Osteopathy, Naturopathy, Nutrition and Dietetics, Paramedical Sciences, Acupressure, and Acupuncture. Students are trained in physiotherapy management under the guidance of experts in musculoskeletal conditions, neurological conditions, pediatric conditions, and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.