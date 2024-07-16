IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Finally Breaks Silence: 'Misinformation Is Being Spread About Me; I Am Being Defamed' (VIDEO) | ANI Photo

Puja Khedkar, the probationary IAS officer at the centre of a major controversy for alleged misuse of power and misrepresentation under the physical disabilities and OBC categories, finally broke her silence on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Khedkar claimed that misinformation was being spread about her and that she was being defamed daily. "A lot of misinformation is being spread about me. I am being defamed regularly. I request the media to behave responsibly. I have a lot of faith in the media, which is considered the fourth pillar of democracy. I request the media not to spread misinformation," the probationary IAS officer said.

The 34-year-old Maharashtra cadre officer came to the limelight after reports emerged about her alleged demands for a separate office, an official car, and the unauthorised use of a beacon on her private car.

Last week, the Centre set up a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of Khedkar and submit a report in two weeks. Speaking about this, she stated that she has appeared before the committee, adding that the "committee’s communication is kept confidential to keep its work free from any interference. Its communication is not shared with the media." “Whatever is there (alleged age discrepancies, misrepresentation of categories) the committee will look into it. The experts will decide on my submissions," she noted.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police will be conducting an inquiry into the authenticity of medical certificates submitted by Khedkar. A senior police official said, "We have received a letter from the Office of the Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities. They have asked us to check the authenticity of the certificates submitted by Khedkar. We will verify the facts about these certificates, from where they were obtained, which doctors or hospitals certified them will also be scanned."

Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has, meanwhile, demanded that the Maharashtra government should initiate an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Khedkar and her family members. "Considering the serial revelations involving huge assets, money, and display of wealth, it appears that the entire Khedkar family is corrupt. All this would not have been possible without political backing and it must be investigated in depth. If the government can target the Opposition parties and their leaders with ED probes, then why not the Khedkar family against whom so much has come to light," asked Dhangekar.

'Don’t want to comment on..'

A 2022 video surfaced on Tuesday in which Manorama Khedkar, Puja's mother and the sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar district, is seen engaged in an altercation with Pune police and metro workers.

When asked about this, the probationary IAS officer said, "You can ask me questions, but I don’t want to comment on that topic since it is not related."

Meanwhile, the police have been unable to trace Manorama Khedkar after a land dispute case was registered against her following a viral video of her threatening a farmer with a pistol in Pune district's Mulshi taluka.