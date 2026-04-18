IAF Aircraft Incident Blocks Pune Airport Runway, Over 30 Flights Cancelled Or Diverted | Representational Image | PTI

Pune: Flight operations at Pune International Airport were severely disrupted after an Indian Air Force aircraft suffered a technical failure during landing late on Friday night, blocking the runway for several hours.

The incident occurred at around 10:25 pm (2225 hrs) on Friday, when a fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure while landing. The malfunction in the landing gear caused a hard landing, leaving the aircraft immobilised in the middle of the runway.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that both pilots are safe. There was no loss of life and no damage to civilian property.

Due to the position of the aircraft and safety concerns, the runway was immediately shut down. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued, initially closing operations until 5:30 am. This was later extended to 9:00 am to allow safe removal of the aircraft and inspection of the runway.

Pune Airport, which operates with a single runway, saw a complete halt in flight movements. Several incoming flights were diverted to Surat and Mopa, while others were sent to different airports due to fuel and safety limits.

Flight Operations Suffer…

Flight operations were hit hard. Airlines reported large-scale cancellations. IndiGo cancelled over 30 arrivals and more than 30 departures. Air India cancelled three arrivals and three departures. SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express also cancelled multiple flights on both sectors. In addition, several flights were diverted, including multiple IndiGo services.

Passengers faced long delays and confusion at the airport. Many were stranded overnight. Airlines provided options such as refunds, rescheduling, and basic refreshments. Teams from CISF and the Airports Authority of India managed crowd control and assisted travellers.

Efforts to clear the runway were carried out on priority. The aircraft was removed from the runway around 5:45 am after hours of work by Air Force technical teams using heavy equipment.

Operations Gradually Returning To Normal…

After inspection and safety checks, the runway was declared fit for operations. Departures resumed from 7:30 am, while arrivals began from 8:00 am on Saturday.

The first incoming flight, operated from Mopa, landed at 8:58 am. The first departure of the day, a SpiceJet flight to Delhi, took off at 9:17 am.

Authorities said operations are now gradually returning to normal. Airlines have coordinated with passengers regarding delays, cancellations, and diversions.

The Indian Air Force has initiated a detailed inquiry to determine the exact cause of the undercarriage failure.