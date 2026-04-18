Pune Airport Runway Shut For Nearly 11 Hours After IAF Aircraft Makes Hard Landing; Ops Resume After Overnight Safety Checks |

Pune: Flight operations at Pune Airport remained suspended for nearly 11 hours after an incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft late Friday night, before services resumed in phases on Saturday morning following safety clearances.

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What Exactly Happened?

The disruption began around 10:25 pm when an IAF fighter aircraft suffered a landing gear failure, resulting in a 'hard landing' that left it stranded on the runway. The blockage forced authorities to halt all flight movements, severely impacting arrivals and departures through the night. Officials said a minor fire broke out after the landing but was swiftly extinguished. Both pilots were reported safe and no damage was caused to civil infrastructure.

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In a statement, the Indian Air Force said the runway was temporarily unavailable due to the incident, adding that efforts were underway to restore operations. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was initially issued till 5:30 am and later extended to 9 am as teams worked to remove the aircraft and carry out inspections and repair work.

After nearly 11 hours of closure, the runway was declared operational, and flight services resumed in a phased manner from Saturday morning. “All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed,” the IAF said in an update.

8 Flights Diverted, Several Cancelled Due To Incident

The prolonged shutdown caused major inconvenience to passengers, with at least eight Pune-bound flights diverted to cities such as Surat, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore. Several flights were also cancelled during the disruption.

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express reported multiple cancellations and delays, affecting dozens of passengers. Airport authorities deployed additional staff to manage the situation, offering refreshments, water and real-time updates to stranded travellers.

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Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the temporary suspension and said he was in constant coordination with airport and Air Force officials. He stressed that safety remained the top priority and assured that operations were restored only after thorough checks.

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With the runway now cleared and functional, air traffic in Pune is expected to gradually stabilise through the day.

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