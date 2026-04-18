Nine-Hour Shutdown At Pune Airport After IAF Fighter Jet Landing Failure – Here's All You Need To Know

Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: The runway at Pune International Airport remained closed for nearly nine hours after an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet suffered a technical failure while landing late Friday night, causing major disruption to flight operations.

The incident took place around 10:25 pm on Friday (17th April) when a Sukhoi Su-30MKI experienced an undercarriage failure. The landing gear did not function properly, leading to a hard landing. The aircraft got stuck on the runway, blocking all movement.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that both crew members are safe. There was no loss of life and no damage to civilian property.

Soon after the incident, airport authorities suspended all operations. Pune Airport has only one runway, and its closure brought flight services to a halt. Incoming flights were forced to remain in the air for some time before being diverted due to fuel limits and safety concerns.

Flights were diverted to cities such as Surat, Mopa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, and Coimbatore. At least eight incoming flights were redirected, while several departures were cancelled.

‘Passengers Face Long Delays & Confusion’

Passengers faced long delays and confusion at the airport. Many flights scheduled late at night and early morning were cancelled, including services by major airlines. Travellers were offered refunds or the option to reschedule their journeys.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said efforts were taken on priority to restore operations. He stated that all airlines were informed and safety was given top importance.

Cranes and heavy equipment were brought in to remove the aircraft. Technical teams from the Air Force worked through the night to clear the runway and carry out necessary checks.

Flight Services Resumed…

Airport Director Santosh Dhoke had earlier said it would take four to five hours to restore operations. However, full clearance and safety checks extended the closure to nearly nine hours.

Flight services resumed on Saturday morning. Take-offs began at around 7:30 am, and landings started shortly after 8:00 am. Operations are now gradually returning to normal.

The Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to find out the exact cause of the incident. Officials will examine whether the failure was due to a technical fault or other factors.

The incident caused a major disruption but ended without casualties, bringing relief to passengers and authorities.