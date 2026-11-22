'I Live In Reality, Not On A Wish List': Tukaram Mundhe On CM Ambitions - VIDEO | FPJ Photo

Pune: Responding to a question on whether he would like to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe said, “I live in reality. The reality is that I am a public servant. I do not simply try to do my job; I try to understand and live the role that comes with it. My message to everyone is: do not restrict yourself to merely doing your job. Understand your role and make an effort to live it.”

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Clarifying his response, he said that aspirations about holding a particular position could not always be predicted. Recalling his career in 2016, when he was transferred from Solapur Collector to Navi Mumbai Commissioner, he said he could not have anticipated that he would eventually become the FDA Commissioner.

Mundhe said, “If someone had asked me in 2016 whether I would become the FDA Commissioner, I would not have been able to answer. At that time, I had not studied the department in detail. I only knew that such a department existed and what kind of work it did. Therefore, I do not make decisions based on a wish list.”

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Drawing an analogy from films, Mundhe explained that people connect with actors and characters when they genuinely live the roles they portray. Similarly, individuals should focus on fulfilling the responsibilities of their present positions instead of constantly worrying about what they might become in the future.

He said, “When you like an actor or a character, it is because you feel connected to the role they have lived and portrayed. In the same way, whatever situation or position you are in today, perform that role sincerely. What you become in the future will be decided by circumstances; you and I cannot decide that today.”

‘Self-Respect Means Respecting Yourself and the Dignity of Others’

Mundhe also explained his understanding of self-respect, describing it as having respect for oneself without looking down upon others. He said, “Self-respect means having pride in yourself, not arrogance. It means respecting who you are, your nature, thoughts, conduct and individuality, without feeling inferior or ashamed of yourself.”

He added that genuine self-respect was possible only when individuals respected the dignity of others as well. Referring to his personal philosophy, ‘Everybody matters’, he said human beings, animals and the planet all deserved consideration.

Mundhe said, “To live with self-respect, it is important to give importance to human values. You cannot claim to respect yourself if you do not respect the self-respect and dignity of others. Everyone matters, and we must allow others to live with dignity too.”

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