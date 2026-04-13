‘I Have Faced Many Storms’: Late Asha Bhosle Said After Rain Hit Her Pune Concert & Went On To Sing 22 Songs |

Pune: A memorable moment from the “Me… Asha” programme at Ramanbaug School grounds in Pune continues to reflect the spirit and resilience of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Despite heavy rain interrupting the event, the veteran artist chose to continue performing, leaving the audience spellbound.

At the time, Asha Bhosle was around 75 years old. As the rain suddenly intensified, she began getting drenched on stage. Actor Nana Patekar and the narrator rushed forward to shield her with an umbrella.

However, addressing the audience, she said she had faced many storms in life and was not afraid of a brief spell of rain. She asked whether the audience would leave or stay back to listen to her songs. The crowd responded enthusiastically that they would stay.

Following this, she set aside the umbrella, tucked her saree, and continued singing in the rain with only a harmonium for support. She went on to perform 22 songs, completely soaked, earning a standing ovation from the audience. The moment remains unforgettable for those present.

The programme showcased her energy, passion, and determination. Her voice, described as a flowing stream of melody, brought life and enthusiasm to the gathering. Her presence alone was enough to uplift the audience and create a deeply engaging musical experience.

Ashatai Used To Say Personal Stress Must Be Faced Individually…

In a separate interaction, Asha Bhosle had shared insights into her life and work. She spoke about singing compositions by Sreedhar Phadke, collaborating with her granddaughter, and working on her autobiography in both Marathi and English. Her enthusiasm for new projects and interactions remained constant.

When asked about handling stress, she said that personal struggles must be faced individually. She believed that since people come with love and expectation, it is her duty to give them joy through music and conversation rather than share her troubles. This philosophy closely mirrors that of P. L. Deshpande.

Her journey spans generations, with songs ranging from devotional hymns and lullabies to Lavani, Abhang, pop, and Bhavgeet. Her contributions have shaped everyday musical experiences for listeners across age groups. She also recalled her early days working with composers like Datta Davjekar and fondly remembered poet Suresh Bhat.

‘Known For Her Love Of Food & Cooking’

Beyond music, Asha Bhosle is known for her love of food and cooking. She enjoyed both elaborate dishes and simple meals like dal and rice. Anecdotes shared by people who knew her highlight her warmth and humility, including instances where she personally cooked meals for him at her home and even at his residence.

She often said that adapting with time was key to her longevity. For her, the microphone was like God, and singing was her form of worship. Her ability to embrace change and face challenges ensured that she never felt tired of her craft.

Asha Bhosle continues to be remembered not just as an iconic singer but as a vibrant and compassionate individual whose music and personality have left a lasting impact.