 Hundreds Of Tribal Students Stage Sit-In At Adivasi Vikas Bhavan In Nashik, Demand Immediate Release Of DBT Funds
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Hundreds Of Tribal Students Stage Sit-In At Adivasi Vikas Bhavan In Nashik, Demand Immediate Release Of DBT Funds | Sourced

Nashik: Hundreds of tribal students staged a sit-in protest at Adivasi Vikas Bhavan in Nashik on Wednesday, demanding the immediate deposit of scholarships, fee reimbursement and other funds received under DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and the Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana into their accounts.

During the protest, students attempted to surround the Tribal Commissioner, creating confusion among staff and police present in the building.

The protesting students said that funds had not been deposited in their accounts for several months, depriving them of scholarships, fees, books and other benefits. Many students said they are facing financial difficulties in continuing their education.

“We have submitted letters several times and made repeated visits, but nothing has happened. Now we have started a sit-in protest and will not move until the funds are deposited immediately,” the students said.

The protesters demanded that the government issue a Government Resolution (GR) to release the funds immediately. During the agitation, some students raised slogans outside the Commissioner’s office and attempted to gherao the office, creating an atmosphere of tension among employees in the building.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The protest is continuing peacefully.

Background Of The Protest

Students said that funds for scholarships and benefits under the Deendayal Yojana through DBT have been delayed for several months, and some students have not even received last year’s funds.

“We come from poor families. Due to the non-receipt of this money, we are facing serious difficulties in continuing our education. The government should immediately deposit the funds,” the students said.

The Tribal Development Department had earlier launched an online portal for such complaints, but students claim it is facing technical difficulties. Due to the protest, tension prevailed among the officers and employees of the department.

The agitation is ongoing, and students have said they will not withdraw the protest until the funds are deposited.

“We listened to the demands of the students and discussed them with them. We have provided all the information in this regard to the Minister. Since it is a policy decision, it will be implemented after the government takes a decision,” said Leena Bansod, Commissioner, Tribal Development Department.

