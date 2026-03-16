‘Humiliating & Shameful’: Punekars Slam Fresh Delay In Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Project | File Photo

Pune: The Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi route of Pune Metro is officially delayed, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing on Sunday that the project will open in two phases. The metro route -- already delayed multiple times before -- is a key infrastructural target which potentially can reduce the traffic congestion problem in the western parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

The residents and daily commuters have expressed their disappointment at yet another delay. Residents feel huge disappointment along with a sense of betrayal from the administration, as until last month, the government was saying that they would follow the 31st March 2026 deadline.

According to available reports, when the ‘Appointed Date’ was fixed as 25th November 2021, Tata-Siemens was given a strict 40-month window to finish, which would have put the launch in March 2025. In 2024, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) announced the delay at that time.

Residents claim that the project was promised to be opened by the end of 2025; however, as that deadline came close, a new deadline of 31st March 2026 was set. However, a fortnight before that, while speaking to reporters in Pune, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the project had been delayed.

CM Fadnavis announced that the first phase, which covers about 12 kilometres, is expected to open for passengers in May 2026. The remaining 11-kilometre stretch is likely to become operational by July 2026, once the remaining work is completed.

‘Delay Is Disappointing’

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dnyanendra Hulsure of Hinjewadi Employees and Residents Trust (HEART) said, “This is not just humiliating but shameful. Seeing such lag on such an important project by the government is disappointing. In a private company, if an employee makes this much delay, he will be fired. But with government projects, there is no accountability.”

“There is always a reason for delay, but fairly, it's just a lack of good planning and execution. Traffic is a huge problem in Hinjawadi. People from all over the district travel here daily for work. Metro will help ease the traffic congestion. Efficient public transport is necessary. Government should focus on giving an efficient public transport facility in industrial areas and IT hubs,” Hulsure added.

Dilip Yadav, a resident of Maan, said, “We knew in January and February itself that the metro won't start in March. The works are yet to be completed on a few stations. We raised our concerns on social media, but PMRDA kept reiterating that they would follow the deadline. CM announced a delay recently. It was expected.”

‘We Requested It Months Ago’

Chairman of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) and Balewadi resident Pavanjit Mane told The FPJ, “We had requested a phased opening of the metro line during a meeting months ago. Earlier as well, during a meeting with the CM, we had requested a partial opening of stations, but he was not willing to do so.”

He further said, “This metro line has already been delayed by more than 1.5 years, and IT employees continue to get stuck on the poor roads in Hinjawadi. The government should start it as a priority, as it has failed to deliver even basic roads in the IT park. The CM had also promised footpaths, which are critical for last-mile connectivity for this line, but footpaths are nowhere to be found in the IT park.”

Rutuj Mote, a resident of Aundh, said, “The university square flyover and the metro works there took so much time. Even after these many delays, CM Fadnavis says that they will start the metro operation in phases. There must be some accountability. The builders and contractors in charge of the project must be fined for constant delay.”

‘Metro In Pune Started Late’: Fadnavis

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday in Pune, CM Fadnavis said, "I must admit that the work on the Metro rail in Pune -- which is our state’s second-largest city and a critical industrial hub -- started late. However, I want to assure you that construction is progressing very rapidly now."

"Our original plans were for an 80-kilometre network, and work on a 55-kilometre stretch is now nearing completion. Specifically for the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor, it will be inaugurated in two phases: the first phase in May 2026 and the second in July 2026. This additional service is a priority to reduce the burden on our existing transport system and make Pune congestion-free,” he added.