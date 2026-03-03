Good News! Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro 94% Complete; 13 Of 23 Stations To Be Ready By April-End | File Photo

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, on Tuesday said the work of the Pune Metro Line 3 from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar is 94 per cent complete. He added that 13 out of the 23 stations on this line will be ready by the end of April.

The metro line was scheduled to be opened to the public this month. However, the deadline has been missed despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis giving directions to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to get the work done on time.

Meanwhile, sources in the know told The Free Press Journal that the administration is planning to open the metro line in phases, as was done for Line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi).

The demand for a phased opening was made by the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in September last year. In a letter to PMRDA chief Yogesh Mhase, FITE stated that instead of starting the full 23.3 km stretch at once, it called for the early launch of the Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Baner stretch (13 km), citing substantial construction progress and urgent commuter needs. However, the administration was adamant about opening the line at once after completing the work by March 2026.

About Pune Metro Line 3

- Route: Hinjewadi Megapolis Circle to Civil Court (Shivajinagar)

- Length: 23.3 km (Entirely Elevated)

- Stations: 23 Stations (Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.)

- Developer: Tata Group (TRIL) & Siemens (Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd)

- Technology: First in Pune to use 750V DC third rail (no overhead wires)

- Trains: Alstom Metropolis (3-coach sets, 1000-passenger capacity)