The state government directed the PMC on October 19, 2023, to set up 58 health clinics across the city under the statewide scheme to boost health infrastructure

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
How Many Aapla Dawakhanas Have Been Set Up In Pune? ZERO | File Photo

A total of 58 Aapla Dawakhanas (health clinics) were planned in the city, but not a single clinic has been set up even after nearly a year since the announcement. This is because the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is still struggling to find space to set up these clinics.

The clinics were planned to provide easy access to healthcare facilities for people living in slums and semi-urban areas. Currently, these residents are forced to travel to tertiary care hospitals for OPD and diagnostic services.

Named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the state government directed the PMC on October 19, 2023, to set up 58 health clinics across the city under the statewide scheme to boost health infrastructure.

The aim of setting up 'Aapla Dawakhana' was to ensure that people get easy access to healthcare. People living in semi-urban areas could avail of healthcare services in the evening and after work hours, reducing the need to take a day off for consulting in OPD.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, acting medical officer of health, PMC, said, “Under the National Urban Health Scheme, these clinics will offer free medicines. This project is state-sponsored, and we lack human resources. We need doctors, nurses, and staff to run these clinics, and we are struggling to find suitable spots to set up these clinics. We looked to rent a few spaces, but it’s too costly. Negotiations with owners are underway.”

The entire project is sponsored by the state government, which will also provide the required manpower and funds for running the clinics and has agreed to pay up to ₹1 lakh as rent for the space. According to the official, the health department has completed its work, and the proposal is pending with the land and estates department.

