History-Sheeter With 35 Offences Arrested By Pune Rural Police | Sourced

Pune Rural Police have arrested a history-sheeter with 35 criminal cases along with his accomplice, successfully solving three murder cases, two from Pune Rural jurisdiction and one from Thane City. The action was carried out jointly by the Local Crime Branch and Khed Police Station.

The investigation began after the body of Dhananjay Maruti Ghevde (33), a resident of Rakshewadi, was found in an open field at Jaidwadi in Khed taluka. He had been brutally attacked on the head and face with a weapon. Based on a complaint filed by his brother, Sachin Ghevde, a murder case was registered against unknown persons.

Despite the lack of CCTV cameras at the crime scene, police traced footage from nearby connecting roads. Two suspects Lalit Deepak Khollam (38), a known criminal from Shiroli, and Nandalal Dileep Hole (31), from Karegaon were identified.

The police teams tracked the suspects across nearly 145 km using around 110 CCTV cameras over six days. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid in the Vadgaon Nimbalkar area on March 25. The accused attempted to flee through sugarcane fields towards a river but were chased and apprehended before they could escape.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the murder of Ghevde. They revealed that the murder was planned due to personal disputes, and Ghevde was killed using an iron rod and stones.

A third accused, Nilesh Kailas Sanas (34), was also arrested for financially aiding the crime.

Further investigation exposed another murder committed by Khollam.

In this case, Khollam abducted and killed 26-year-old Shrikant Wadekar, son of his partner Rupali Wadekar (46), over financial disputes. The body was burnt and disposed of near Manchar, with ashes thrown into a river. The case was registered at Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station in Thane.

Khollam also murdered Rupali Wadekar on November 13, 2025, at his flat in Shiroli after repeated arguments over her missing son. She was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed.

Both cases have now been reopened and solved based on the accused's confession.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered an iron rod and stones used in the murder. Burnt remains of clothes were also found. Besides, the victim’s mobile phone was also discovered from a well near Wafgaon. Along with this, the police seized two country-made pistols and four cartridges.

Speaking to the media, Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, said, "Lalit Khollam has a long criminal history, including two murder cases, one attempt to murder, two robbery attempts, 10 cases of armed robbery and 20 theft and burglary cases. He had previously been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and was out on bail. His accomplice, Nandalal Hole, also has a robbery case registered against him. Further investigation is underway."