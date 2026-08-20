Hingoli Farmers Stage ‘Jalsamadhi’ Protest Over Agriculture Issues | Sourced

Hingoli: Farmers resorted to a "Jalsamadhi" protest by jumping into a well in Taktoda village on Wednesday afternoon to draw the administration’s attention to various issues faced by farmers in Sengaon taluka.

During the protest, farmers raised concerns over the functioning of the Agriculture Department and the work of contractual employees engaged under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The agitators alleged that the post of Tehsil Agriculture Officer in Sengaon is currently vacant and the duties are being handled by an officer-in-charge. They also alleged that spurious fertilisers and pesticides are being widely sold in the tehsil. According to the farmers, counterfeit soybean fertiliser was sold at some agricultural outlets, resulting in the seeds failing to germinate and forcing farmers to sow the crop a second time.

Farmers also alleged that contractual employees working under the Employment Guarantee Scheme were harassing them. They had reported the issue to the office-bearers of the Krantikari Kisan Sangathan, who subsequently apprised district administration officials of their grievances. However, the farmers alleged that their issues remained unresolved.

Farmers led by Namdev Patange, district president of the Krantikari Kisan Sangathan, then staged the Jalsamadhi protest. Following information about the agitation, Vinayak Deshmukh, Extension Officer of the Sengaon Panchayat Samiti, visited the spot and heard the farmers’ demands.

SD Kale, District Quality Control Officer from the Agriculture Department, also reached the spot, spoke with the protesting farmers, and assured them that their grievances would be addressed. Following the assurance, the protest was called off.

Personnel from the Goregaon police station also reached the spot after receiving information about the protest.

Farmers, including Pravin Mate, Shyam Mate, Akshay Savkhe, Chandrakant Savke, Nikhil Shewale, and Mahesh Patil, participated in the protest.