Hingoli Draws Up Special Health Plan For 98 Flood-Prone Villages | Representational Image

Hingoli: With the onset of the monsoon, the risk of infectious diseases, snakebites, accidents and other medical emergencies has increased. Delivering healthcare becomes particularly challenging in the 98 flood-prone villages located along riverbanks in Hingoli district, as road connectivity is often disrupted. In view of this, the District Health Department has prepared a comprehensive monsoon action plan.

Of the 98 vulnerable villages, 26 are situated directly on riverbanks and are considered highly sensitive, while the remaining 72 fall within flood-prone areas. During the monsoon, several villages get cut off due to overflowing rivers and streams, forcing health officials, medical staff and ambulances to cross floodwaters to reach patients. This often makes timely treatment of critically ill patients extremely difficult.

According to the Health Department, the risk of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, fever and other water-borne diseases increases during the monsoon because of contaminated drinking water. Cases of snakebites, obstetric emergencies and road accidents also rise during this period. Accordingly, special guidelines have been issued to district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, primary health centres and sub-centres, while adequate stocks of essential medicines have been made available at all health facilities.

A buffer stock of medicines has already been supplied to flood-prone villages. ASHA workers, health volunteers and local healthcare staff have been directed to remain on high alert and respond immediately in the event of any medical emergency.

District Health Officer Dr Kailas Shelke said special surveillance is being maintained in flood-prone villages across Hingoli, Basmat, Kalamnuri, Sengaon and Aundha Nagnath tehsils. Villages located along the Penganga, Purna and Kayadhu rivers are considered the most vulnerable, with road connectivity likely to be disrupted during floods.

Anticipating that around 66 villages could be temporarily cut off during heavy rainfall, the department has completed all necessary preparations. Dr Shelke appealed to residents to drink clean water, maintain proper hygiene during the monsoon and immediately contact the nearest health centre in case of illness or snakebite.