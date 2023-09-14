Hindi Diwas 2023: 3rd All India Official Language Conference Begins In Pune

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra at a book stall in conference |

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, commenced the 3rd All India Official Language Conference at the Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex on Thursday with the aim of strengthening linguistic unity and promoting the Hindi language. The inauguration, led by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, took place in Pune on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Every year Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language after it was announced as the official language of the Union of India. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, had officially declared September 14 as the Hindi Diwas.

Key topics under discussion at the conference include "Rajbhasha@2047: Linguistic Panorama of Developed India" (including artificial intelligence), "Role of Media in Development of Hindi," and "Indian Cinema and Hindi," among others.

Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas

These gatherings primarily aim to foster a conducive environment for the Hindi language, receiving active government support under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed the need to strengthen all Indian languages and dialects with the hope that Hindi will become a medium to empower all.

The Minister said that a new tradition of organizing the 'All India Official Language Conference' has also been started by the Department of Official Language.

The first All India Official Language Conference was organized in Banaras on November 13-14, 2021 and the second conference was organized in Surat on September 14, 2022. This year the third All India Official Language Conference is being organized in Pune.

