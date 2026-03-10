High Drama Before Election In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ambadas Danve Grabs BJP Candidate’s Collar & Tension At PS Premises | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in the Panchayat Samiti (PS) premises in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve confronted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for PS chairman Kalyan Gaikwad ahead of the chairman election.

Danve allegedly grabbed Gaikwad by the collar, accusing the BJP of “stealing” three PS members belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT). The confrontation triggered a heated situation as activists from both parties gathered at the spot.

The election for the PS chairman was scheduled on Tuesday, and leaders and workers of various political parties had assembled at the PS office since morning.

In the 20-member PS, the BJP has seven members, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) six and Shiv Sena (UBT) four. A candidate requires 11 votes to secure the chairman’s post.

Although the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) appeared to have the upper hand, three of the four Shiv Sena (UBT) members were reportedly not reachable since morning, which angered Danve.

Alleging that BJP leaders had influenced the members, Danve reached the PS office around 12 noon. At that time, Gaikwad was standing in the premises with BJP workers.

Danve approached him and grabbed his collar, questioning him about the missing Shiv Sena (UBT) members. The unexpected confrontation led to tension as activists from both sides began arguing.

Police personnel immediately intervened and separated the workers of the two parties.

Following the incident, a heavy police deployment was made in the PS premises. Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) from Zones 1 and 2, along with Police Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, personally monitored the situation.