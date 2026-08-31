Heritage Walk Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Mark Malik Ambar's 400th Death Anniversary | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark the 400th death anniversary of Malik Ambar, the minister and administrator under the Nizam Shahi rule who played a pivotal role in the development of the then city of Khadki (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), a ‘Mahmudpura Heritage Walk’ was organised on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by the Tourism Department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the INTACH Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter. The initiative aimed to acquaint citizens with the city's historical water management systems, urban planning, architectural heritage and the history of the Mahmudpura area.

The heritage walk commenced at Gomukh, one of the key historical sites of the Nahar-e-Ambari. Malik Ambar established an effective water supply system for the city through the Nahar-e-Ambari, facilitating the planned development of the then city of Khadki. Participants were briefed on the historical significance and engineering expertise behind the water system, which was developed around four centuries ago.

Adv Swapnil Joshi, co-convener of the INTACH Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter, delivered the introductory remarks. He explained the concept and objective of the heritage walk and emphasised the need to document, conserve and raise public awareness about not only the city's famous monuments but also lesser-known historical structures, traditional water management systems and cultural heritage sites scattered across various neighbourhoods.

History researchers Sanket Kulkarni and Aditya Waghmare guided the walk. They briefed participants on the historical water management system of Nahar-e-Ambari, the history of Mahmudpura, the historical and architectural significance of various structures in the area, and Malik Ambar's contribution to urban development.

During the walk, citizens visited the historic mausoleum in Mahmudpura and the Shri Nilkantheshwar Mahadev Temple. The Baradari, built in the Rajput Chhatri architectural style, is a distinctive feature of the area, and participants were briefed about its architectural characteristics.

A large number of history enthusiasts, students and citizens participated in the heritage walk. Among those present were Mayor Samir Rajurkar, Chairman Anil Makariye, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Samir Sajid, Corporator Rajgaurav Wankhede, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Deputy Commissioner (Tourism Department) Ankush Pandhare and Assistant Commissioner Rutuja Patil.