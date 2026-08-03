Heavy Vehicle Crackdown Alone Won't End Pune's Traffic Woes, Say Citizens | File Photo

Pune: While the Pune Traffic Police have intensified action against heavy vehicles violating no-entry restrictions during peak hours, commuters and residents say traffic congestion will not ease unless civic authorities also crack down on illegal roadside encroachments that continue to occupy carriageways across the city.

Several arterial roads, including the Lulla Nagar Chowk-Kondhwa Road stretch, Sinhagad Road and Katraj Road, continue to witness severe traffic snarls due to a combination of unauthorised roadside stalls, illegal parking and road narrowing caused by encroachments. Residents argue that even after heavy vehicles are kept off the roads during restricted hours, traffic movement remains slow because portions of the carriageway are occupied by hawkers and temporary structures.

The Pune Traffic Police recently registered criminal cases against drivers of RMC mixers, dumpers, trailers and other heavy vehicles found entering no-entry zones during peak hours. The move has been welcomed by citizens, who say strict enforcement is necessary to improve road safety. However, they believe it addresses only one part of the problem.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over road safety and traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles operating on busy city roads during restricted hours. The traffic branch has imposed time-based restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles to reduce accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow. However, officials said several vehicle operators have continued to flout these restrictions.

As part of the drive, criminal cases have been registered against drivers in Wanowrie, Mundhwa, Deccan, Lashkar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Bopodi.

The Wanowrie Traffic Division booked six drivers of RMC mixers and dumpers at Bhairoba Nala and Golibar Chowk for violating no-entry orders. Similarly, the Lashkar Traffic Division registered a case against an RMC mixer driver at Indira Gandhi Chowk.

In the Mundhwa area, three RMC mixer drivers were booked for entering the prohibited stretch between Mundhwa Chowk and Tadigutta Chowk during peak hours. Police said the drivers admitted they were operating the vehicles on the instructions of their employers despite the restrictions.

The Deccan Traffic Division also initiated legal action against an RMC mixer driver on Prabhat Road, while the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division booked another driver at Katraj Junction for violating no-entry regulations.

In a separate case, Khadki Police registered an offence against a trailer driver involved in a fatal accident at Bopodi Chowk, where a two-wheeler rider lost his life after being hit by the heavy vehicle.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil said the campaign against heavy vehicles violating no-entry restrictions would continue across the city.

"We will take strict legal action against drivers and vehicle owners found violating traffic regulations. The objective is to improve road safety, prevent accidents and reduce congestion on Pune's roads," he said.

Meanwhile, citizens expressed frustration over what they alleged was the Pune Municipal Corporation's failure to take sustained action against illegal roadside stalls.

"The police have acted against heavy vehicles, which is a positive step. But what about the illegal stalls that occupy the roadside every day? Vehicles are forced to move in a single lane because of encroachments, leading to long traffic queues," said Sudesh Patil, a resident of Kondhwa.

"Traffic police are doing their job, but unless the encroachment department carries out regular drives, congestion will continue. The roads belong to the public, not to illegal stalls," said Shweta Kulkarni, a resident who regularly travels via Sinhagad Road.

"The authorities clear encroachments for a day or two, and then everything is back to normal. Permanent monitoring is required instead of one-time action," said Imran Shaikh, who commutes daily via Katraj Road.